With a tight timetable before the May primary, the Vigo County School Corp. has posted information on its website related to the facility referendum to improve high school facilities.
The Vigo County School Board approved moving forward with the $260 million referendum by a 6-0 vote Thursday.
Information about the referendum can be found at web.vigoschools.org/high-school-project.
That information includes a tax impact calculator, where property owners can find out how much extra in property taxes they will pay if the referendum passes. It also shows where to find a property’s gross assessed value.
Other information includes why the referendum is needed, a photo gallery of facility issues, a project FAQ and a site where people can register to vote.
It also has the referendum question that will be on the ballot, with percentages yet to be determined.
What must be added is how much the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence would increase, by percent, as well as how much the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property would increase, by percent. That is determined by the county auditor.
The next step in the process is to circulate a petition seeking 525 signatures from property owners or registered voters who support placing the question on the ballot. That will take place Tuesday through Friday.
Petition signing can take place in school buildings. “However, there can be no promoting of the referendum [in the buildings]; the petition signing must focus on placing the question on the ballot,” said Superintendent Rob Haworth.
The district will also move forward with the facility design process, in which the project architect/engineer will conduct meetings with high school staff and the community.
A political action committee will promote the referendum and “help move the campaign forward,” Haworth said Thursday.
That group has members from the PAC used in the operational referendum, but there are several new people that want to participate, he said. “That group will need to decide next steps regarding the PAC’s identity.”
The school board’s decision to pursue a referendum “begins the period in which the school corporation may not use its facilities, people on the clock or money to promote a position on the referendum,” according to information provided by the district.
According to Haworth, “After [Thursday’s] vote only the superintendent, deputy superintendent and chief financial officer can promote the referendum during the work day.”
