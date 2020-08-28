Vigo County School Corp. plans to use grant to expand internet in rural and low-income areas

Ashley Rogers lives in a rural area of Vigo County south of West Terre Haute and does not have internet.

Service is either too expensive or not available, she said.

Lack of internet will make it difficult for her son, a sixth-grader at West Vigo Middle School, to do remote e-learning from home once he receives a Chromebook from the Vigo County School Corp.

In addition, she’s a sixth-grade teacher at Northeast School Corp., which has had 1:1 devices for several years.

“When [Northeast] made the switch to e-learning in the spring, it was especially difficult to give effective lessons and post assignments to my students. I had to go to my parents’ and in-laws’ to get work done,” she said.

For those reasons, Rogers was especially interested to hear about the Vigo County School Corp.’s nearly $1.4 million grant aimed at improving connectivity in rural and low-income areas with no or low-speed internet access.

“I am super excited that service will be increased in the county and hopefully, that will help those of us in rural areas,” she said.

“Hopefully, this grant will benefit my family. Especially with students in the county getting new Chromebooks, I know that it would be beneficial to my son when he has homework or potential e-learning to complete in the future.”

The Vigo County School Corp. learned Aug. 19 that it had been awarded the grant, expected to benefit not only schools, but the community as well.

“We’re looking at community hotspots,” or WiFi internet access points, that will be located in low-income and rural areas with no internet or low-speed internet, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

The grant calls for hotspots to be placed in locations where 45% of households have an income of less than $30,000 per year or the area has low residential speed capabilities.

The funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER), established with federal CARES Act dollars.

While it will benefit students doing remote learning, “It’s not just for remote learning,” Riley said. “Access to the internet is going to be vital for the growth of our students and our community. Think about all the different things you need the internet to do — from paying a bill to getting information.”

The hotspots could potentially be located at churches, community centers or other organizations.

People saw the grant and some believe it’s a move toward full remote learning in the next few weeks, Riley said. “That’s certainly not what this is. This is about developing our community to a point where those who currently don’t have access to the internet would have increased access to the internet and high-speed internet.”

The district didn’t receive all the funds it had requested, so now, “We have to go back and do some planning and look at our map of where our areas of need are and see what we can do with the money we’ve received,” he said.

VCSC will now work with community partners to adjust its plan, and an installation schedule will be developed.

Riley didn’t have a specific timeline. “We hope to have some movement throughout this school year,” he said, emphasizing, “This is a long-term community development grant ... This is not a short-term fix.”

Currently, VCSC school parking lots can be used for WiFi access after school hours. But with the new access points, the district would like to move beyond parking lots and provide access to people’s homes.

The hope is that students would be able to use their Chromebooks at home and be on the VCSC WiFi channel.

Several community partners assisted VCSC with the grant, including Joink, RJL Solutions, the county’s four institutions of higher education, the city of Terre Haute, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, Vigo County Commissioners and churches.

”I think you’ll see us continue to seek community development grants for this initiative,” Riley said.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said the grant and improved internet connectivity “comes at a critical time for Vigo County and will pair well with our recently purchased Chromebooks for Vigo County students.”

The district recently purchased Chromebooks for staff, as well as students in grades 3-12 in an accelerated technology roll-out due to COVID-19. Devices for grades K-2 are planned for the next stage of the technology roll-out.

In another, separate effort to increase internet access, the Vigo County Education Foundation has provided funding to equip nine VCSC school buses with SmartBus mobile WiFi units. The buses equipped with WiFi would be used in the event the entire district must use remote learning, Riley said.

Part of the funds, $5,000, came from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund, distributed by United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

Jane Nichols, executive director of the Vigo County Education Foundation, said there is a great need to improve connectivity in Vigo County, though that challenge is not unique to this community.

Rural areas may not have connectivity, while some families in urban settings may not be able to afford it, she said. “There is a great need to provide connectivity so students can take advantage of all the enrichment that online learning provides.”

