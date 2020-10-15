Vigo County high school students who chose in-person education this year will return to the classroom 5 days per week starting Monday, the Vigo County School Corp. said Thursday.

This marks the last step in a phased-in plan to return in-person/traditional students to the classroom five days per week.

The plan, developed with the input of the COVID-19 Task Force and the Vigo County Teachers Association, depends on continued success limiting spread within schools, according to a news release from Bill Riley, the district's communications director.

VCSC will continue to require masking, encourage physical distancing and employ enhanced sanitation measures. Athletic events will continue with the current safety measures and reduced capacities. Full at-home options continue to be offered.

“While the number of our school corporation’s positive cases continues to impress our healthcare leaders, numbers are rising in Vigo County,” Superintendent Rob Haworth said in the district's release. “A member of our staff visits the health department every day, and their contact tracing reveals that most community cases are coming from large social gatherings and households.

"[Wednesday], the health department publicly noted that while numbers are growing in Vigo County, our schools are holding steady.”

On Wednesday, the district announced four active cases among staff and students at the high school level and three at the middle school level.

Out of nearly 13,000 in-person staff and students, the district announced 17 active cases. Seventeen of the county’s 27 brick-and-mortar schools had no active cases.

With the decision to return high schoolers to school on Monday, VCSC's three traditional high schools and one alternative high school join all but one Conference Indiana high school and all but one Western Indiana Conference high school in offering five-day attendance.

“We have experienced few issues with our athletic teams, who have been practicing and competing against other schools since this summer,” said Haworth. “This gives us hope.”

In a message to families, the school corporation praised families for contributing to the schools’ lower numbers relative to the community, identifying keeping students home when they experience symptoms or when a household member was awaiting the results of a test.

“Contact tracing and quarantines for those who may have been exposed in our community have been vital tools for us as we limit the spread of the virus,” said Haworth.

The district is also asking families to consider a return to bus transportation to ease congestion at pick-up and drop-off points. Currently, few students are using the buses. Families returning to the bus should contact the transportation office to review pickup and drop-off times, as those may have changed.

Vigo County schools will observe an early release day Oct. 20. Elementary students will dismiss at 1:45 p.m., and middle/high school students will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.