The Vigo County School Corp. will join nearly 50 school corporations statewide in calling a snow day on Nov. 19, a statewide Red For Ed Action Day at the Indiana Statehouse.
"We are doing this in support of our teachers and to ensure every day is a significant academic opportunity. The day will be made up on Friday, Feb.14, our first scheduled snow day makeup day," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
A letter will go home with students today.
According to the Associated Press, school days are being called off for tens of thousands of Indiana students as their teachers make plans for attending a union-organized Statehouse rally.
Some school district officials say so many teachers are taking personal time off for the Nov. 19 rally that they wouldn't be able to find enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms, AP reports. But they also say they support the push by teachers for a bigger boost in school funding.
The president of the Indiana State Teachers Association says at least 4,000 teachers have registered for the Statehouse lobbying effort on the day legislators are gathering for organization meetings ahead of their 2020 session starting in January.
ISTA says more than 30 school districts have canceled classes or are having students work online from home that day.
Two other Wabash Valley school districts also announced plans to be closed Nov. 19.
North Central Parke Community Schools will be closed on Nov. 19, according to the district Facebook page. The make up day will be March 18, 2020.
South Vermillion Schools also will be closed Nov. 19, according to the district Facebook page. The make up day will be Presidents' Day, Feb. 17, pending board approval.
According to Riley, about half of VCSC teachers indicated they would take a personal day that day, which is part of the reason school has been canceled for Nov. 19.
"We had two things on our mind," Riley said. "We don't believe we could safely hold school on that day."
Also, he said, "Could we have a good education day on that day? We think the answer is no."
In addition, the district doesn't have enough substitutes to cover for all of the absent teachers.
The VCSC is announcing now to give the community plenty of time to make arrangements.
The district also "is supportive of our teachers doing this," Riley said. "It's not just about logistics for us."
