The Vigo County School Board will consider a return to the semester high school scheduling system when it conducts a business meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Other agenda items include purchase of student Chromebooks, a resolution for Indiana Bond Bank participation and textbook fees for next year.
The meeting will be streamed live on the VCSC Facebook page, and some board members may attend via teleconferencing. Members of the public will not be permitted in person "so that we can maintain a safe environment," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The board packet and agenda, usually available to the public at the meeting, is available at tinyurl.com/may28meeting.
Those with public comment can send an e-mail to may28meeting@vigoschools.org. Comments will be shared with the board prior to the meeting and will be entered into the official minutes of the meeting.
As far as the change in high school schedules, high schools currently use the trimester system. The semester approach offers 18 weeks of instruction versus 12 weeks in a trimester.
At the April 30 board meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth said, “Although this will not be an easy task, the loss of instruction in this school year and the long-term impact of COVID-19 make this move essential now” rather than at a future time. The strategic plan called for the district to explore new high school schedules.
A move to semesters will allow for time to re-teach or jump start learning if there are interruptions in school because of COVID-19, officials said. It also addresses problems associated with skipping terms (such as taking Spanish in trimesters 1 and 3 versus each semester). Semesters also provide more time to develop student/teacher relationships.
In other matters:
Chromebooks: The board will be asked to award a bid for student Chromebooks. At its last meeting, the school board agreed to amend the current Chromebook device rollout to purchase them not only for teachers, but also for all high school students in time for the 2020-21 school year.
Uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the 2020-21 school year has prompted the decision.
School officials hope to use federal CARES Act money to purchase the Chromebooks.
According to information previously provided to the board, “an accelerated and amended technology rollout schedule is needed to better prepare the district for the possibility of another unpredictable situation that impacts education in the future.”
Having mobile devices at home during prolonged school closure “is critical for high school students," as they are working toward high school credit requirements, dual credit and industry certifications, district officials say.
Bonds: The board will be asked to approve a resolution authorizing Indiana Bond Bank participation. The board previously approved a resolution to seek tax anticipation warrants, if needed.
The board has authorized up to $10 million in tax anticipation warrants, or temporary loans, to be repaid from future property tax proceeds: $3,840,000 for the operations fund; $3,090,000 for the debt service fund and $3,070,000 for the referendum fund.
The short-term borrowing will only be pursued if needed, Riley said. Because of the pandemic, the state has announced a 60-day property tax grace period for May 10 payments. VCSC will pursue the short term loans if the delay in payments causes cash flow issues.
The VCSC, working with its financial consultant, Baker Tilly, will pursue the financing option "most advantageous" to the district, Riley said.
"We're soliciting bids from private banks and keeping the Bond Bank opportunity alive," Riley said. "We will select to either go with private banks or the bond bank, based on repayment terms and rates. The bond bank required a resolution if we even wanted to consider it."
Book fees: The board also will be asked to approve textbook rental fees for grades K-12 for 2020-21: full day kindergarten, $126; Grade 1, $140; Grade 2, $126; Grade 3, $131; Grade 4, $102; Grade 5, $120.
In middle school, Grade 6, $153 - $174.50; Grade 7, $155.75 to $174; and Grade 8, $154- $172.
In high schools, the recommended fee for the language arts adoption is $33.50 for Grades 9-12.
Personnel: The board will be asked to approve Donna Wilson as the chief financial officer, retroactive to Feb. 10. She had been serving as interim chief financial officer. Wilson had previously been employed with the district for 22 years, serving 12 years as the CFO. She also worked for the Indiana State Board of Accounts for 11 years.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
