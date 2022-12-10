The Vigo County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. today in the administrative office conference center at 501 Olive St. in West Terre Haute.
Items on the agenda include a contract with Associated Roofing Professionals for work at Otter Creek and Sarah Scott middle schools. The contract would be for $2,050,900.
The board also will consider providing matching federal funds as part of the Indiana Learns tutoring program.
Also on the agenda, it will act to authorize the chief financial officer to make any necessary year-end transfer of appropriations.
The board will consider a resolution to transfer funds to the Rainy Day Fund. It would authorize the transfer of funds from the operations fund to the Rainy Day Fund, not to exceed $3.5 million.
At 5 p.m., the board will conduct a closed executive session “with respect to any individual over whom the governing body has jurisdiction:
n to receive information concerning the individual’s alleged misconduct; and
n to discuss, before a determination, the individual’s status as an employee, a student or an independent contractor who is a physician or a school bus driver.”
