The Vigo County School Board has approved pay increases for several employee groups.
Instead of percentage increases, pay scales have been adjusted. There is an increase in starting pay, as well as a capped amount that can be earned for all employee groups. Changes are in effect for two years, said Katelynn Liebermann, VCSC interim spokeswoman.
In November, a teacher compensation model was approved, and on Monday the board approved changes for remaining employee groups.
Returning employees from last year will receive an increase in base pay and/or a stipend.
“The district wanted to provide consistency and opportunities for growth for all employee groups,” Liebermann said. A district goal is to retain and attract employees.
Michael Cox, director of human resources, provided a summary to the board at Monday’s meeting.
Bus drivers are now in one class, rather than divided into four classifications; the daily rate for every driver is now $105 per day.
For in-between trips such as athletics or career pathways, an additional stipend is provided. Currently, it is $12.50 per hour and it moves to $15 this year and $18 next year at the start of school year.
There is a minimum guarantee of $1,000 for bus drivers.
For administrators, the district revisited the salary schedule. The administrators group includes a minimum increase of $2,000 this year, through a base increase and/or stipend. Next year, those in the administrative group will move up one step.
The group includes directors, curriculum coordinators, principals and assistant principals, food service supervisor, etc.
The salary cap was lowered for all administrators, which reflects the same agreement with teachers.
As an example, under the new pay schedule, for executive directors, chief financial officer, human resources director, student services director, etc., step 1 is $115,700 and goes to $131,300 at Step 5. Under the prior schedule, the maximum pay was $139,172.
The pay for a high school principal ranges from $107,100 to $122,400. Under the prior schedule, the maximum pay was $123,319.
The district also is offering administrators a buyout, similar to one offered to teachers. The buyout, $25,500, is for all administrators who are age 55 or over and have served the corporation for a minimum of 10 years; the money would go into the retirement account.
There is no minimum number that must retire for this to take effect, and the deadline for submitting letters of intent is April 4, Liebermann said.
Other groups:
• Administrative clerical: Pay scale range is $14.50 to $23 per hour. The minimum guarantee is $1,500 the first year; those at the maximum will receive a $1,500 stipend. For the second year there also is a minimum guarantee.
• For educational assistants, the hourly wage schedule under the changes range from $12.25 per hour to $16 per hour, with increases in 25-cent increments. For those returning from last year, they will be placed on the schedule and then move one more step.
• School protection officers, who had been making $21.63 per hour, will make $22 per hour, effective March 1.
• Food service: There will be 50-cent hourly increase for each step. They will be placed on the schedule and moved up one step. Next year, those under pay caps will move up one step. Cafeteria managers, who work eight hours per day, will be compensated with an additional stipend of $776. Starting pay for a Manager 1 is $19 per hour, with a top rate of $21.50 per hour.
• Health assistants: starting pay is $12.50 per hour and the maximum at Step 9 is $17 per hour. Pay increases 50 cents per hour with each increment. Employees were placed on the schedule and moved one step; the second year they will move one step.
• School secretaries: pay range is $14 to $21 per hour. They will be placed on the schedule and provided a step. Pay improves 50 cents per hour per increment. School secretaries are guaranteed $1,500; for those who exceed the maximum, they will receive a stipend. The second year will be the same format.
Other employee groups impacted include custodial and maintenance, technical/managerial and miscellaneous classified.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
