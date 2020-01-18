Vigo County's search-and-rescue K9 teams always training, always ready to help

One of Vigo County’s lesser-known assets was on display Saturday to raise awareness, supplies and funds for an all-volunteer group of search and rescue specialists.
Set up in the lobby between the Climbing Cafe and Top Guns, teams from Vigo County Search and Rescue greeted shoppers and espoused the virtue of the team’s philanthropic effort.
Using nationally-certified search and rescue K9s as its tool of choice, the crews assist local law enforcement and county emergency management in finding lost or missing people.
Troy Ramsey, director of the search and rescue crew, said the volunteers purchase, feed and train their dogs themselves and are on call 24-hours a day.
Ramsey said the group averages about 30 call-outs a year to locations all around Indiana and Illinois. When called, they provide their own transportation vehicles and fuel costs.
Between searches, Ramsey said, the tracking teams train at least twice a month, but more often they’re out every weekend honing their skills.
“Training is ongoing, It’s always evolving,” Ramsey said. “You may run into something you haven’t seen before, so it’s good for us to get out in the field and plan for every contingency.”
Robin Stanifer, a 14-year veteran of search and rescue work, echoed Ramsey’s sentiment, saying the training is what helps reinforce the bond between handler and K9.
“We have to train to the point that we know and understand every movement that K9 makes,” Stanifer said. “Whether it’s a huffing, change of direction or a slight change in behavior, if you’re not out training you won’t pick up on that.”
Stanifer brought with her Saturday her current tracking dog, a 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Gabe.
And whether it’s with Gabe or one of her four previous search and rescue companions, Stanifer said tracking a scent and making a successful find is a feeling that never gets old.
“It makes all the effort worth it and makes you want to get back out there even more,” Stanifer said. “It’s exhilarating. A feeling you’ll never forget.”
Dorene Hojnicki, director of Vigo County EMA, said the search and rescue volunteers are special people that deserve all the support they can get from the community, support the group couldn’t exist without.
“We try to apply for grants when they’re available, but there aren’t a lot of those out there,” Hojnicki said. “So we really rely on people being kind and donating. And we couldn’t make it without that support.”
Ramsey said anyone wanting to donate their time, treasure or talent to Vigo County Search and Rescue can reach out to him at troy.ramsey@vigosheriff.in.gov or at vcema@vigosheriff.in.gov.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.