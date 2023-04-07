robotics 6160.JPG

Katie Henthorn and Christine Liu place a robot onto the field in a recent competition. The Area 5188:Classified Robotics team on which they participate is competing this weekend in the 32-team state championship at Anderson University.

 Submitted photo

A Vigo County high school robotics team has qualified for state finals this weekend.

Called “Area 5188:Classified Robotics,” the team recently won a local event at Greenwood and has qualified for the 32-team state championship at Anderson University. It is ranked seventh in the state.

The team is mentored by students from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Last weekend, the team participated in a FIRST Robotics Competition. FIRST — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — prepares young people for the future through engaging, hands-on robotics programs.

After 12 qualifying matches, the team — comprised of students from around the Wabash Valley — was selected to participate on the second seed alliance.

The three-team alliance was undefeated in the playoff matches and brought home the coveted blue “winner” banner.

Team members are from VCSC schools and also home-schooled students.

In a previous event in Princeton March 11-12, the alliance finished in fourth place, and Area 5188 earned the Excellence in Engineering Award. That award celebrates the team that demonstrates a professional approach to the design process.

Katie Henthorn, a Terre Haute North student, said, “I revisited a video from our first competition, and I was shocked when I realized how much improvement we’ve made in only three weeks. There’s nothing more motivating than competition, and it’s incredible to work with teammates who are passionate.”

Students from Rose-Hulman who previously competed on high school FIRST teams across the country volunteer their time to mentor the Area 5188 team, meeting after school and weekends.

Trevor Langley, a home-schooled high school senior and mechanical captain of Area 5188 said, “I am so grateful to our Rose-Hulman mentors who dedicate countless hours helping students like me succeed in this program.”

Katie Collins, mentor and Rose Hulman sophomore, said FIRST Robotics and Area 5188 “had a life-changing impact on me when I was on the team as a high school student. Now as a mentor, I want to help create this experience for younger students.”

The team was founded in 2014 and practices at the Branam Innovation Center on the Rose-Hulman campus and is supported by the Vigo County School Corp. and local sponsors.

Benjamin Williams is the team’s lead mentor.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue

Tags

Trending Video