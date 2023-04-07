A Vigo County high school robotics team has qualified for state finals this weekend.
Called “Area 5188:Classified Robotics,” the team recently won a local event at Greenwood and has qualified for the 32-team state championship at Anderson University. It is ranked seventh in the state.
The team is mentored by students from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Last weekend, the team participated in a FIRST Robotics Competition. FIRST — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — prepares young people for the future through engaging, hands-on robotics programs.
After 12 qualifying matches, the team — comprised of students from around the Wabash Valley — was selected to participate on the second seed alliance.
The three-team alliance was undefeated in the playoff matches and brought home the coveted blue “winner” banner.
Team members are from VCSC schools and also home-schooled students.
In a previous event in Princeton March 11-12, the alliance finished in fourth place, and Area 5188 earned the Excellence in Engineering Award. That award celebrates the team that demonstrates a professional approach to the design process.
Katie Henthorn, a Terre Haute North student, said, “I revisited a video from our first competition, and I was shocked when I realized how much improvement we’ve made in only three weeks. There’s nothing more motivating than competition, and it’s incredible to work with teammates who are passionate.”
Students from Rose-Hulman who previously competed on high school FIRST teams across the country volunteer their time to mentor the Area 5188 team, meeting after school and weekends.
Trevor Langley, a home-schooled high school senior and mechanical captain of Area 5188 said, “I am so grateful to our Rose-Hulman mentors who dedicate countless hours helping students like me succeed in this program.”
Katie Collins, mentor and Rose Hulman sophomore, said FIRST Robotics and Area 5188 “had a life-changing impact on me when I was on the team as a high school student. Now as a mentor, I want to help create this experience for younger students.”
The team was founded in 2014 and practices at the Branam Innovation Center on the Rose-Hulman campus and is supported by the Vigo County School Corp. and local sponsors.
Benjamin Williams is the team’s lead mentor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.