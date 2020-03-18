Vigo County Commissioners Wednesday restricted public access to the county annex, at First and Oak Streets in Terre Haute.
“All departments within the annex are available by phone or email. Contact information can be found at VigoCounty.In.Gov,” a release from commissioners stated.
“The county courthouse, jail, juvenile center and community corrections have established rules specific to their needs. It is recommended that you call those facilities before attempting to visit,” commissioners stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.