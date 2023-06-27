Vigo County Republicans have added two candidates for Terre Haute City Council in the Nov. 7 general election.
According to Randy Gentry, Vigo County Republican chair, Joe Duby will run as a Republican in District 1 against Democrat Kandace G. Hinton.
Duby, formerly a Democrat city councilman, meets Indiana legal requirements of two consecutive Republican primaries voted, Gentry said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and community connections.”
Two people ran in the District 1 caucus, with Duby prevailing.
Ray Agan will run for an at-large seat and will face Democrat incumbents George Azar, Tammy Boland and Curtis A. DeBaun IV (voters will vote for three).
Agan is a first-time candidate for elected office, Gentry said. Agan “would help bring new ideas and a more conservative voice of reason to the city council.”
He was the only Republican candidate to file for an at-large seat.
Gentry also said, “By Indiana law, we have until July 3 at noon to fill the ballot openings, and that effort will continue until the very last minute. Our goal is to provide the voters viable options to allow for blended discussions on topics affecting our city.”
He said he’d like to have more Republican candidates, “but it’s the city, which is typically very difficult for us.”
Republicans have had more success in county-wide races, which “have leaned a little more conservative in recent years,” he said.
Only two candidates were on the Republican spring primary ballot, both running unopposed — Duke Bennett for mayor and Pete Frederick for city clerk.
Bennett, seeking his fifth term, will face Democratic challenger Brandon Sakbun in the fall. Sakbun outpolled Pat Goodwin 2,414 to 2,034, or 54.27% to 45.73%.
Frederick in November will attempt to unseat Democratic incumbent Michelle Edwards, who was unopposed in her party’s primary and brought in 3,816 votes.
