Vigo County reports third confirmed COVID-19 infection

Wabash Valley developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic on Monday included Vigo County confirming its third case of COVID-19 infection, Sullivan County identifying its first case and Indiana State University learning of the first case connected to the school.
At the Vigo County Health Department, spokeswoman Roni Elder said Union Hospital conducted the testing that identified the third county case. That person and the two previous people diagnosed with COVID-19 infections are isolating at home, she said.
The COVID-19 Hotline at 812-238-4871 remains open to answer questions. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. seven days a week.
The first ISU-related case is counted separately from the Vigo County cases. The university on Monday learned that a member of its community now living out of state had tested positive, according to spokesman Mark Alesia.
The person who tested positive was last on campus March 12 and then returned home, out of state. The person began displaying symptoms on March 18 and was tested with diagnosis confirmed March 20. The individual is in isolation at home and doing well, according to the university.
In a message to the campus community, ISU President Deborah Curtis said that in accordance with public health practice, the person’s local health department authorities are in charge of investigating and notifying people who had close contact. Privacy laws limit what ISU may say.
“It is understandable that this news would create concern and anxiety among students, parents, and the rest of our campus community,” Curtis wrote. “The health and safety of our campus community is always ISU’s highest priority. The university has prepared for this moment for several weeks — in addition to an emergency plan that is always in place and updated annually.”
For information on ISU and COVID-19, the official university web page is at indstate.edu/covid-19.
Sullivan County’s health department on Monday issued a notice saying a positive case of COVID-19 had been identified there.
The Sullivan County Community Hospital said the infected person is a system employee who is self-isolating at home. All patients and employees who have been in contact with the person have been contacted by Sullivan County Health Department.
The department and the hospital ask community members to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure and include, but are not limited to, cough, shortness of breath and fever. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should contact his or her healthcare provider.
For updated information on COVID-19 and Sullivan County Community Hospital, visit www.schosp.com.
Union Hospital, Terre Haute
Union Hospital in Terre Haute has now opened its portable medical tent outside the main entrance of its emergency department under its COVID-19 protocol.
The medical tent is for patients being referred by their physician for respiratory evaluation. Medical staff in the emergency department determine while the patient should be placed.
“It’s a matter of streamlining each patient efficiently and as safely as possible,” the hospital said in a news release issued Monday, adding medical officials say there is no reason for alarm. The decision to open the tent came about 1 p.m.
Union Hospital has tested 48 people for COVID-19, with 16 negative results and three positive results.
Visitor restrictions remain in place for the Union Health campus, as they do at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19 can call the Union Health hotline at 812-238-4871. A trained healthcare professional will answer questions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
County offices close
Consistent with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at home directive, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and lasts through 11:59 p.m. April 6, local governments began to announce further restrictions to their offices as public bodies continue to try to suppress the spread of the virus and protect their employees.
Vigo County announced its offices would be closed to in-person public activity. Beginning Wednesday, Vigo County employees identified as necessary to government functions/operations will work remotely and provide core functions online and by phone.
All public safety functions within Vigo County government — including sheriff, jail, community corrections, 911 dispatch, juvenile center, EMA and the health department — are in operation.
In Sullivan County, Sheriff Clark Cottom announced the courthouse and nonessential county offices would close through at least April 6, consistent with the governor’s order.
All county related public and private meetings will be postponed to a later date. Nonessential court dates are being rescheduled; however, the courts will continue to address urgent matters. Essential agencies including the sheriff’s office and jail remained staffed and operational.
Other developments
• Greene County asks that requested that business that have N95 masks or other respiratory protection devices donate them to hospitals. “We are asking for donations for not only Greene County General Hospital but for other healthcare workers,” said Roger Axe, director of Greene County Emergency Management Agency. Those with protective gear to donate should contact Greene County EMA at greene-jeans@sbcglobal.net or 812-384-4127. Messages will be returned.
• The Terre Haute Children’s Museum announced it will remain closed until at least April 7. All programs and events will be postponed during the closure.
For questions, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com. For updates, visit. thchildrensmuseum.com or the museum’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.