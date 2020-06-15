The Vigo County Public Library is once again open to the public after closing its doors for nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main branch of the VCPL in downtown Terre Haute is operating with limited public hours, while the branch in West Terre Haute has resumed normal hours as of today (Monday, June 15).
“We’re making sure the individuals that visit library buildings are socially distanced,” said Elizabeth Scamihorn, strategic engagement manager for the library.
“The library has installed protective shields at all of our service areas and we have removed communal seating and activities. All of the library staff members are required to wear masks, and we’re encouraging our customers to do the same,” she said.
Additional steps include heightened awareness when disinfecting work areas, and employees using masks and gloves when handling materials.
“We’ve significantly reduced the amount of computer workstations available, and the stations that remain have been socially distanced,” said Scamihorn.
A post on the VCPL website outlines how materials that are returned to the library are being quarantined for one day before they are put back on the shelves.
"Customers were anxiously awaiting as we opened the doors this morning," Scamihorn said. "A steady flow ... visited the library to pick up materials or use resources throughout the day," she said this afternoon.
Customers were very complimentary about the safety measures, she added.
A Facebook post by the VCPL outlined the plan going forward.
“As long as the COVID-19 crisis does not escalate in our community, we will continue to take steps toward fully reopening our facilities.”
The library also is encouraging its customers to not only continue to take advantage of curbside and other services, but also to pick up their materials and leave the building promptly in order to keep the overall number of people inside as low as possible for safety reasons.
Main library hours
• Public access hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
• Phone, text, chat, curbside pickup and delivery hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
West branch hours
• Public access, phone and curbside pickup hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
