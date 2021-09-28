Kayaking along Otter Creek in Vigo County could become more accessible to the public next year.
With the Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approving a $165,820 engineering design contract for a new bridge on Hasselburger Avenue over the creek, a construction preparation site for that project is slated to be converted into a public kayak launch site.
“For these bridge projects, we have to have a staging area for construction materials. Usually when a bridge project is done, that area is removed, but we will have that remain as space for parking, which will be above the flood plain,” along the creek, Larry Robbin, county engineer/highway director, said after the meeting of commissioners. Robbins said the bridge project would not start until 2022.
Commissioner Brendan Kerns said “in an effort to provide access to our public areas we have been looking at ways people can access Otter Creek to kayak and canoe. We will incorporate an access point in conjunction with this (bridge) project.
Hasselburger Avenue is getting some major improvements and the bridge is a big component of that,” Kerns said.
“People can fish and enjoy themselves. More people are enjoying the outdoors and we recognize that we need to make improvements where we can and this is a great opportunity,” he said. Kerns said an additional launch site along the creek is also being studied.
In other business, commissioners requested county attorneys Joel Modesitt and Michael Wright obtain a written opinion from Indianapolis accounting/consulting firm Baker Tilley on whether the county can support a private, non-profit water corporation through funds of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“Most of us where in a conference last week where we attended a session about ARPA funds and we still really don’t know exactly what we can do with those monies,” Kerns said of county officials. “One of the things that came up is that we could use the money for infrastructure within our own house, our own house being county government, and not for private utilities coming to us asking for money and expecting us to give it to them because in the ARP language it says we can give it for infrastructure improvements.”
Last week, the nonprofit Sullivan-Vigo Rural Water Corp. was awarded a $750,000 grant that will be used to install new water lines in southern Vigo County. The Indiana Finance Authority awarded the grant through the State Water Infrastructure Fund, which involves federal COVID funding through the American Rescue Plan.
The water corporation in July made a request to Vigo County commissioners and is seeking additional funding from the county’s portion of the American Rescue Plan. The water corporation says it has a shovel-ready project.
“Our hope is that the county commissioners will see this as a viable project. Obviously, the state does,” Bionca Gambill, president of the Sullivan-Vigo Rural Water Corp., said last week. “We hope they will help fund this project.”
The local share would be about $1.8 million.
Kerns said he wants to immediately address the issue.
“I would rather put this to bed now. If it is something that we can do, then we can look at it. If we can’t do it, then we close it and move on,” Kerns said.
The commissioners previously approved a request from Vigo Auditor Jim Bramble to modify an hourly contract with Baker Tilley to a new contract that holds a “will-not-exceed” amount of $25,000 for advise and support on American Rescue Plan regulations and requirements.
In an unrelated side note, Vigo County on Friday will assume maintenance responsibility of U.S. 40 on the west side of the county from Bennet Lane to Illiana Drive.
It is part of a county/state agreement for road maintenance connected to the construction of Indiana 641 bypass.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
