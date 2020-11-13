With rising COVID-19 cases — and deaths — the Vigo County Health Department is preparing for the possibility that refrigerated semi-trailers may be needed to temporarily store bodies, county officials say.
The county has been reviewing and updating a long-standing contract, in the event it may need to use the trucks.
In a video posted on social media Thursday, county commissioner Brendan Kearns and health department administrator Joni Wise referenced those trucks.
Kearns on the video said, "And the eye-opener for me was we had a discussion: Joni shared that they just signed a contract with a company to provide to provide four refrigerated semitrailers. For what, Joni?
Wise answered, "For handling deceased individuals. The funeral homes are becoming overrun with bodies, and there aren’t any places to put them. And so we have to have some place for mass casualties to go, and this is one of those situations that is going to get worse before it gets better.”
The video, posted on the Facebook page Brendan Kearns for Vigo County, has been widely shared. In that video, the two officials issued an appeal to the community to take precautions, given the alarming increases in COVID cases.
Later in the day, health department spokeswoman Roni Elder clarified that the county had not signed a new contract, but it has long had an agreement in place for refrigerated trucks in the event of mass casualties. It’s part of emergency preparedness, she said.
“You always want an MOU [memorandum of understanding] with refrigerated trucks in case of mass casualties and not having a place for bodies to go,” she said. “It’s something we’ve always had in the works for anything that could come up. But now, at this point, we’ve had a lot of deaths in our county, and our funeral homes are getting very filled. This is more of a realistic step that we might have to actually take instead of just having it in our playbook.”
COVID deaths are on top of those that occur due to natural causes and other factors.
In October of last year, there were 125 total deaths in the county, regardless of cause; this October, there were 181 total deaths, regardless of cause.
As far as COVID-19 deaths, the county had 21 in October . So far, there are 10 in November.
Planning for refrigerated trucks for bodies, if needed “is pretty jarring for the population that had no idea these even existed,” Elder said. Plans are in place so if it happens, “You don’t want to be trying to figure out the logistics.”
In a follow-up text to clarify, Wise wrote the memorandum is with Great Dane for four refrigerated trucks for mass casualty. “We have had it in place since 2006. The signature information is being re-signed by current contacts,” she said.
It’s all part of the county’s mass casualty plan, Wise said.
“We have had a major increase in deaths in Vigo County. Monday, a local funeral home was so overwhelmed they reached out to us, including (Health Commissioner) Dr. (Darren) Brucken," Wise said. "Local hospitals are preparing for the same scenario we are.”
On its website Friday afternoon, the county health department showed 4,388 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. It also showed 61 deaths, up seven from Thursday’s data; 12 deaths from other causes involving people who were COVID positive; and one presumptive death due to COVID.
Again this week, the county is setting another record for COVID cases. Last week, Vigo County had 583 new cases, Elder said. This week as of early Friday afternoon, it was at 751 new cases. The county looks at data from Sunday through Saturday.
The latest numbers include 141 new cases as of Friday morning, Elder said. [County and state data reporting varies somewhat].
In the posted video, Kearns discussed in general where spread is occurring — including gatherings at some establishments where people socialize, drink and dance — but they don’t mask or distance.
The health department Facebook page also has pointed to some churches that have been COVID hotspots, the latest being Cross Tabernacle Church.
Kearns also alluded to reports that Union Hospital is at near-capacity.
The pandemic “is overwhelming the community,” Kearns said.
The county commissioners can shut the county down, with guidance from the health department, he said.
“I will tell you officially right here, we’re not going to do that," Kearns says.
Instead, he appealed to people to do what they know they need to do now to protect themselves and those around them, including - wear masks and socially distance.
“Do what you can, please,” Wise said.
