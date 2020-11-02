The 2020 Christmas Walk, sponsored by the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Dept., has been canceled, said Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman.

"With concerns over rising COVID-19 numbers in Vigo County and surrounding counties, in addition to advisements to cancel large gatherings made by the Vigo County Health Department, and with a vote of support by our board, we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Christmas Walk," Grossman said in a release.

"This decision was not made lightly but when it comes to the safety of our volunteers, community and staff, we believe your safety above all else is most important," he said.

"We cannot thank our volunteers, community and staff enough for your support and patience over the past year. Trying to navigate this pandemic has proven to be quite challenging and frustrating. With that being said, we have put a lot of thought and discussion into the feasibility of being able to safely put on this year's Christmas Walk," Grossman said.