The 2019 Vigo County Veterans Day Parade and Armistice Ceremony begins with the parade at 10 a.m. Monday in downtown Terre Haute.
The parade route starts at Third and Ohio streets, turns north on Fourth Street and proceeds down Wabash Avenue to 12th Street and concludes by arriving at VFW Post 972 at 1111 Veteran Square (12th and Eagle, a block North of Wabash Avenue).
Ceremonies with guest speakers and honorees begins at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 972. After the ceremony all are invited to stay for conversation and complimentary food.
There are over 90 plus groups participating in the day’s events, organizers said.
"All three Terre Haute Bands are participating," according to a news release. "Many Veteran and Veteran support organization are participating. Nursing homes are bringing Veteran residents to participate. The response has been fantastic. ... Please show your support of Veterans by attending the parade, the ceremony, or both."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.