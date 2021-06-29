Vigo County has joined other Indiana municipalities in opting out of the state’s portion of a national settlement with distributors and makers of opioids, such as Oxycontin.
Under Indiana’s settlement plan, the state will receive 15% of any settlement, localities will split 15% and the Family and Social Services Administration will get 70% to distribute around the state, with local governments deciding how to spend about half of it.
If the county opted in, it would receive 15 percent of the funds.
Vigo County Commissioners voted Tuesday to opt out of the state settlement. About half of the counties and cities in Indiana filed lawsuits seeking to recover funds spent fire, police, treatment and prevention programs. Some other cities opting out of the state settlement include Fishers, Noblesville, Elwood, Pendleton and Indianapolis.
Because the county opted out, officials can pursue their own settlement.
A state law signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb this year requires cities and counties that want to pursue their own legal action to “opt out” of the attorney general’s lawsuits by June 30.
Vigo County filed against 25 companies in its legal action, including Mallinckrodt LLC and Johnson & Johnson. The county is being represented by the Pensacola, Florida-based law firm Levin Papantonio Rafferty Proctor Buchanan O’Brien Barr & Mougey.
In other business, commissioners accepted an annual state payment for the upkeep of the county’s only covered bridge. The county received $1,850. That brings the county’s total in its historic bridge fund to about $13,000, said Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble.
Vigo County spent $118,000 from its Economic Development Income Tax for a 11/2 year restoration of The Irishman’s Covered Bridge. That bridge was built in 1845 over Honey Creek, near what is now Idle Creek Golf Course, and moved to Fowler Park in 1971. It is the third oldest surviving covered bridge in the state.
The bridge builder was C.W. Bishop, who only built two bridges in Indiana, with the second being the Clinton Covered Bridge 1853, on the east side of Clinton in Vermillion County.
Adam Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, said the historic bridge fund is used for perpetual maintenance on the covered bridge. “We knew it would take a lot more to restore the bridge, but this fund will help ups maintain the bridge now. That fund is a good buffer as we can keep the paint up and any other work that might come up in the next few years,” he said.
Reporter Howard Greninger
