In a unique collaboration, the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department and Ivy Tech introduced the community to the city's ninth and newest park, Ruble Park, with a Saturday morning ribbon cutting and an inaugural 5K run, the college's sixth annual race.
W. Keith Ruble, a former parks superintendent whose name graces the park (there's also a nearby lake named in his honor), cut the ribbon to open the park.
“This land has always been important to me — I helped plant prairie grass and maintained the health of this land before it was acquired by the parks department," said Ruble, who served the parks department for 39 years as superintendent. "To know that this land will be well cared for brings me a lot of joy. I’m honored that it bears my name.”
Ruble Park sits on 822 acres of land adjacent to Ivy Tech, which serves as the park's trailhead. It offers 10 nature trails covering about 12 to 13 miles.
Ivy Tech will provide restroom facilities, water stations and pet stations.
"We as a community college are always looking for opportunities where we can help increase the quality of life of our community," said Rachel Mullinnix, executive director of the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation. "So this park partnership made complete sense to us. We understand as a community college, it's more than just offering academic services to the community, it's lifting the entire community up."
Mullinnix also served as the race director for the 5K run, which drew about 80 runners and was won by her father, Larry, who was impressed by the new park.
"I like it — I had a lot of fun out there," said the elder Mullinnix, who came from Bloomington for the run. "I like trails. I'm a trail runner. It's a good course."
Rachel Mullinnix punctuated her interview with shouts of encouragement to other runners finishing the course — "Way to go, Steve!" — and noted that it has been a three-year partnership with the parks department to prepare the park for the public. "So today is pretty incredible to get to celebrate the official opening and to see so many community members come out and experience the amenities it has to offer," she said.
Her fiance, who was also running the 5K, finished his race during the interview, meaning Mullinnix's father beat her fiance. "Which is fine," she said.
Two Indiana State University students participated in the 5K. Emma Newhard is an avid fan of hiking the outdoors, while Courtney Owens had never considered herself an outdoorswoman.
Until Saturday. "I've never been a runner and this race has confirmed that I need to sign up for another," Owens said.
Newhard, who placed third among women in the race, enjoyed the park and the run. "It has some up and down hills, so it's nice elevation at times," she said. "It's very pretty. I like it a lot. The new scenery is nice. I'm excited to have a new park and a walled-off space of nature that nobody can touch."
Both agreed that ISU should follow Ivy Tech's lead and get a park of its own. "It'd be kind of cool — it'd be a little closer," Owens said.
According to Adam Grossman, superintendent of Vigo County Parks and Recreation, the park was formerly the old Pfizer property. Grossman led tours of the trails on Saturday.
Sean Sluyter, the parks department's natural resource programmer, and Rich Moore, manager of Griffin Bike Park, were also on hand for the park's opening.
Moore noted that the biggest challenge in maintaining a park is "keeping the invasives down, keeping them out of the park. That's probably bar none the hardest thing about keeping a park nice. The invasives grow so quickly and will close a trail off so quickly that you have to stay on top of that maintenance."
Sluyter was just enjoying seeing people taking in the new park. "It's great to be able to outdoor programming and education within the parks department, get people outside," he said.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.