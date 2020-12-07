Vigo County Commissioners on Monday approved a rezoning that could lead to an apartment building being replaced with a new gas station and convenience store with an eatery in Otter Creek Township.

Montezuma Properties LLC plans to convert the 4.8-acre site of the Elm Row Apartments at the southeast corner of Head Avenue and U.S. 41 North into the new fuel and convenience store.

The Vigo County Area Plan Commission last week recommended approval of a zoning change from agriculture to a commercial zoning for the proposed use.

In 2017, that company developed a gasoline station and convenience store on the northwest corner of East Springhill Drive and Erie Canal Road and in 2014 it opened the Moe’s Southwest Grill plus tenants such as Wing Stop and Great Clips near the intersection of Helen Avenue and South Third St.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Richard J. Shagley II, attorney for developer, told commissioners there had been concerns of traffic, lighting and trash raised before the Plan Commission. Shagley said directional lighting will be use on the property and a fence will surround the property that will block lights from vehicles.

The site will require a commercial septic system to be approved by the state plus approval of an ingress and egress design off of U.S. 41, to be approved by the county's engineering department.

"This is the first step of many for this project," Shagley said.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns asked if storm water drainage ponds would be used at the site. Shagley said there are no holding ponds in the design, but would likely use dry wells. The new station/convenience store would be located on the northeast corner of the property.

Kearns said while people may not like such a facility, it meets zoning requirements and "and there is nothing for me to say no," to the rezoning request. He added drainage requirements and site design must still be completed.

Kearns moved to approve the rezoning, which passed the board 2-0, with commissioner Judith Anderson absent.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.