Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a new fee classification for inspections by the Vigo County Health Department.
Currently, when a new restaurant or food business opens, the health department charges a $125 fee for a plan review application, which includes two pre-opening inspections.
However, the cost is the same for remodeling inspections, which often involve less area. Commissioners approved a revision, enacting a new fee classification for remodeling at a cost of $75.
