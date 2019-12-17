Vigo County OKs bond sale for jail construction

The final step for financing a new Vigo County Jail is complete.
County officials Tuesday signed closing documents to allow a bond sale to finance construction of the jail. Vigo County will issue $51.14 million in bonds, but will receive more than $56.11 million as bond buyers are paying a premium of more than $5.3 million, said Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble.
The county is paying 4 and 5 percent interest on the 20-year bond issue, however, with the premium payment, that makes the amortized interest rate over the term of the bond issue about 2.48 percent, Bramble said.
The county will make its first principal payment on the bond issue on Jan. 1, 2023, with its final principle payment on Jan. 15, 2039.
County Attorney Michael Wright said the county's annual payment will be about $4.11 million, "well below the $5 million that had been projected before," Wright said.
The county plans to build a new jail off the 500 block of West Honey Creek Drive in Terre Haute. The roughly 500-bed jail is expected to take about two years to build.
The new jail is part of the county's efforts to resolve long-running litigation involving overcrowding and poor conditions at its current jail near Cherry and Third streets in Terre Haute.
The county conceded the existence of unconstitutional conditions and agreed on remedies. Those remedies include the federal court retaining jurisdiction, with Chief Judge Magnus-Stinson of the Southern District for Indiana monitoring Vigo County’s progress on a new jail
Census work ahead
In another issue, the county next month is to form a U.S. Census committee.
Joshua Bougie, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, told commissioners the Census count will be held April 1, 2020.
"In the county there are some regions where we anticipate upwards of 30 percent of the population will not self respond to the census," Bougie told commissioners. "To have a better outcome, we really need the commissioners' help."
Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a census to count every resident in the United States.
The census is important to municipal, county and state governments for federal funding for the next decade on health care programs, education, transportation as well as water and sewer projects, all linked to population data.
The committee, formed by commissioners, should be comprised of a cross section of the community representing government, education, library system, as well as faith-based communities "that are really to help tap the networks to help educate the residents about the census. I encourage you to take the steps to select a chair person and a committee," Bougie said.
The committee, which can be all volunteer, will be provided training as well as fliers, videos and other resources from the Census Bureau as well as social media to help educate about the census, Bougie said.
"We know the importance of a successful census," said Commissioner President Brad Anderson. "Are you still trying to hire people to work" on the census?, Anderson asked.
Bougie said the Census Bureau still needs to hire about 350 people for Vigo County, as it seeks to have 750 Census workers.
The Census, Bougie said, recently raised the hourly rate to $19.50 for Census workers.
"So folks who would like to have the extra income, they will have work probably from March all the way through August," he told commissioners. "Essentially they will be given a tablet that will let them know all the addresses of folks who have not responded to the Census and then they essentially try to find times to catch them at home" to ask Census questions, Bougie said.
People can apply for Census jobs online at 2020census.gov/jobs or by calling 1-855-JOB-202. The same telephone number can also be used to check on the status of their application.
"Most people will get a call letting them know they have been hired by late February or early March," Bougie told commissioners.
April 1, 2020 will be "Census Day," the date that every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census either online, by phone or by mail. It is the date that citizens use to report the number of people living in their home as of April 1.
In May, the Census Bureau will begin visiting homes that haven't responded to the 2020 Census.
