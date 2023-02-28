The Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved designating $75,000 for Chances and Services for Youth. The funds come from the county’s national opioid settlement.
The county received $226,000 in restricted-use funds, such as for training, and $72,000 in unrestricted funds.
Commissioners approved all of the unrestricted funds to CASY, as well as some money for training from restricted-use funds.
Brandon Halleck, chief operating officer of CASY and Drug Fee Vigo County, a community based coalition dedicated to educating the community, said the state is distributing $25 million to local communities that put together action plans from a list of prevention treatments.
“We have a collective group of people working on this ranging from Next Step to FSA Counseling Center to CASY to various community centers [like Ryes Youth Center] to try to put together a collaborative effort that would allow another $1.5 million to come into our community over the next two years,” Halleck told commissioners.
The intent, he said, is “to continue to fight this [opioid] epidemic that the state of Indiana is seeing.
“The only way to apply for that is for the county or city [of Terre Haute] to sign off on” the use of settlement funds.
The city of Terre Haute has committed $150,000 of its settlement funds for the community coalition, Halleck said after the meeting.
Other business
In other matters, commissioners approved a resolution to adjust a maximum fire operations property tax levy for Lost Creek Fire Protection District for 2024. The resolution allows Nevins Township to be merged into the fire protection district.
The increase can be sought as the district’s population has increased 6% over a 10-year period. The fire protection district’s budget and tax rate will still need approval from the Vigo County Council later this year for its 2024 budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.