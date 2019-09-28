Vigo County offers several outdoor tourism opportunities

Whether your idea of outdoor recreation is walking wooded trails, running on a people pathway system, or exploring wetlands full of wildlife, Vigo County has a variety of outdoor experiences.
One of the more popular venues for wildlife viewing and photography is Dewey Point, located on National Avenue in West Terre Haute.
Dewey Point is the trailhead to the Wabashiki Trail, a seven-mile and growing path around the lush, 2,600-acre Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area. Visitors can park in a paved lot, picnic under an electrified shelter, use restrooms and study maps for a hike.
The trail from Dewey Point extends seven miles in a U-shape to the small west-bank community of Dresser, where another trailhead has been developed. In its first two miles from Dewey Point, the trail follows a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers levee covered with fine crushed rock. It weaves south past West Vigo Elementary School and onto a gravel-lined agricultural levee through the forested Wabash River watershed, under two Interstate 70 overpasses and north into Dresser.
The bird-watching opportunities are varied and amazing, including eagles, cranes, and game birds such as turkey, doves, ducks and geese.
Hunting and fishing are allowed for those with state-issued permits
Another gem for the Vigo County Park system is Hawthorn Park and JI Case Wetland Wildlife Refuge located on the east side of Terre Haute near the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The facility consists of 256.72 acres and total water area of 68.6 acres.
Inside Hawthorn Park is a wildlife observation shelter overlooking the wildlife refuge, with its 50.3 acre lake attracting fishermen and migratory birds.
Amenities include a campground, hiking trails, a labyrinth, archery range and picnic shelters.
In southern Vigo County, Fowler Park has an authentic pioneer village with a covered bridge and a working mill powered by water.
The park has a woodland campground on the lake for those who want to enjoy one of the many weekend or holiday events scheduled throughout the year.
Located on Bono Road, Fowler Park is adjacent to the popular Griffin Bike Park.
With a variety of trails in a variety of difficulties, the bike park attracts both casual riders and competitive bike enthusiasts, and it is accessible to people with limited mobility.
The bike park has a “warrior trail” that accommodates hand bikes, off-road wheelchairs or tandem bikes. It also has a trail segment crossing a lake, and includes a lake jump ramp.
Also located in southern Vigo County is Prairie Creek Park, consisting of 282.75 acres and total water area of 16 acres.
Sugar Camp is located withing Prairie Creek Park, and is in operation January and February of each year.
Old growth maple trees are tapped throughout the park. Sap is collected and routed to an authentic log cabin where maple syrup is produced, bottled, and sold.
The campground, open year-round, has 42 modern sites.
Elliott Woods, the north addition to the park, is a unique woodland. Its canopy of trees has all but eliminated under-story making visibility good for woodland recreational activities. At least 26 species of trees, 11 varieties of flowers, and nine species of wildlife have been counted. A 1.5-mile nature trail crosses the woods as a nature study area.
For walking and running enthusiasts who prefer a more paved setting, the National road Heritage Trail extends for about 7 miles from the Jones Trailhead in East Glenn and the nearby Twigg Rest Area along U.S. 40 to the Indiana State University campus in downtown Terre Haute.
The trail is friendly to bicyclists, skateboarders and rollerbladers as well as walkers and runners. Much of the trail follows rehabilitated railroad beds and skirts residential neighborhoods.
For state-operated hiking and camping facilities, Terre Haute is also close to Turkey Run State Park and Raccoon Lake State Recreation Area in Parke County, Lincoln Trail State Park in Illinois, Shakamak State Park in Sullivan County, and Lieber State Recreation Area in Putnam County.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
