Vigo County needs more jailers

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is requesting more than $1.42 million to add 11 full time jail personnel plus add stipends for supervision, shift differential and additional duties.
Of that, more than $1.33 million is for additional full-time staff and more than $53,500 is for part-time worker increases, the sheriff told the Vigo County Council on Tuesday.
The costs include base salary, differentials, stipends, public employee retirement fund contributions, FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) and clothing allowance.
The county is currently budgeted for 68 correctional officers and the request would move that to 79 correctional officers.
However, as of Feb. 28, the county only has 40 full-time correctional officers and eight part-time employees.
“We are getting applicants, but we are losing people faster than we can get new ones in,” the sheriff told the counci membersl. “Unfortunately, this is not unique to our jail. I was at the (state) sheriffs conference last week and many jails in Indiana are like that,” he said.
Revising work shifts is another option being considered.
Plasse said an employee survey found a majority favored a 12-hour shift, working fewer days. Charlie Funk, jail commander, told the council he would research what the number of employees would be need to convert to such a shift system. With only 40 correctional officers, that currently would place nine workers on one shift and eight on other shifts, he said.
The minimum number of staff per shift at the jail currently is 7 employees, Plasse said.
The jail currently has four shifts currently, with an A and B shift, each which has a night and day schedule, the sheriff said. Funk said a four days on, two days off shift would have employees work less but would require about five more employees.
Funk said the biggest variable to staffing shifts is what is needed for the courts and “and if we have people go to the hospital. That throws a wrench in our staff,” Funk said.
Councilman R. Todd Thacker asked if the measures would satisfy a federal judge overseeing a lawsuit against the county for overcrowding.
“Today we are supposed to have 68 and our current count is 40,” said Craig McKee, attorney representing Plasse in the federal lawsuit. “To get to practically double our current staff I think the (federal) judge is looking for some effort on the part of the county to fill those spots,” he said.
“What makes the judge happy is when we can attract and retain a full staff to supervise a jail that is operating at 80 percent of capacity which is considered full-size under our guidelines in Indiana,” McKee said.
In a letter to the Council, Plasse said recruiting and retaining correctional officers is a growing crisis.
“We know from reliable reporting in Indiana and elsewhere that there is a significant migration of experienced law enforcement officials leaving the profession voluntarily or by retirement,” Plasse said in a letter to the council. “There is is at least an impression here and elsewhere that the quality of candidates to fill open positions has lessened in recent years,” adding that people used to seek a career in law enforcement by working up through the ranks, with many starting out as jail/correctional officers.
The county currently pays $17.96 an hour. The proposal includes raising that to $22 an hour.
Vigo County current annual salary for a correctional officer is $37,356, with the sheriff requesting that be increased to $45,760 annually.
Comparisons include Bartholomew County at $43,129; Tippecanoe County at $46,800; Hamilton County at $43,161; Johnson County at $42,239; the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility at Carlisle at $41,600 after one year; and the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute , which has pay rates of $43,495 and $45,862.
“No one can predict whether a compensation increase will increase the quality of the prospect pool or the number of hires. We certainly hope so,” Plasse said in his letter. “We simply know the current pay structure is not producing desired recruits. But we also can submit that the current wage structure simply is not producing the number and quality of candidates needed to staff the jail at the levels” suggested in jail staff study, the sheriff said.
Plasse seeks to have 79 full-time correctional officers for the county’s new 495-bed jail, in which inmates are slated to move into starting in July.
The sheriff wants to increase the hiring pool by lowering the age of eligibility to 18; give candidates an opportunity to tour the jail and get briefing about the position before giving an offer of employment in an effort to reduce “surprise and be candid with applicants about the realities of the position,” the sheriff said.
Plasse said some reasons for workers to leave include finding positions with better hours and pay; taking positions with nearby federal or state correctional facilities; and dissatisfaction with the amount of overtime required. Others hired had no particular law enforcement experience or aspirations and concluded they were not a fit, he said.
