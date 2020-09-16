Vigo County Mutual Aid is conducting a coat drive.
The group was created in late March to ensure every resident’s basic needs are met during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is accepting new or gently used coats and winter items; monetary donations also are welcome.
The coat drive will be on two different dates, both from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first is Saturday (Sept. 19) at Westminster Village and the second is Oct. 24 at Baesler's Market.
Both will be on a drive-through basis to help limit the spread of COVID-19. "We will also be raffling off Baesler's gift cards at both locations and winners will be announced on the Vigo County Mutual Aid Facebook page," according to the group.
Donations will then be passed out to any individuals or families that are in need and fill out forms requesting need on the VCMA Facebook page.
The group serves Vigo County and surrounding areas.
