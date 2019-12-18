A jury is expected to begin deliberations around noon today in the homicide trial of Dylan Morgan.
Four witnesses took the stand Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Two witnesses testified about events involving the shooting death of 18-year-old Gage Eup in August 2018 at a house on Cleveland Avenue.
The jury also heard from Terre Haute Police Detective Kenny Murphy, who investigated the incident, and a firearms expert from the Indiana State Police Lab who examined the Hi-Point handgun used in the shooting.
Morgan, 21, of Terre Haute, faces charges of murder, reckless homicide, altering the scene of a death, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of alcohol in the shooting death of his friend Eup.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts rested the state’s case Tuesday afternoon.
Defense attorney Paul Jungers was to present information to the jury this morning.
Judge John Roach said the jury should begin deliberations by noon today.
