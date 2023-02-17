Property taxpayers in Vigo County this spring will have the ability to go paperless when it comes to receiving bills and payment reminders, and they'll have more options to electronically pay tax bills
The county has partnered with InvoiceCloud, a company that provides secure electronic bill payments. "That opens the door for our taxpayers, said Josie Thompson, Vigo County treasurer.
"What we were offering was somewhat antiquated, so we are moving to a more efficient payment method where (taxpayers) can elect to go with e-statements, with e-mail reminders," she said.
"It is an option that is available to the taxpayer to go paperless. We will still mail a statement if they chose not to utilize that" paperless option, Thompson said.
"The nice feature is the (electronic) reminders the taxpayer will get if they chose to select auto pay; it will send reminders that a payment is due and is coming up."
That can save time and help avoid late fees, the treasurer said. If a tax bill is paid late, a 5% penalty is added. If the tax bill is not paid within 30 days of the due date, an additional 5% fee is added.
The new system will also enable tax payments to be made through PayPal or Venmo or taxes can be paid via text. Also, a feature to scan a QR (quick response) code to pay online will be added to the tax statement coupon.
"Another feature that his new platform will offer is it includes an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) that once you register in the system, it will identify your phone number connecting directly to your (tax) file" listing all property parcels. "So, you don't have to re-enter all that information each time," Thompson said.
The move to go paperless eventually could save the county money by not having to mail paper bills and pay for postage.
"Right now we are paying $34,000 to $35,000 each tax season" to mail out tax bills, Thompson said. The county has about 69,000 tax parcels, Thompson said.
Under the new system, a taxpayer will still go to www.lowtaxinfo.com to make a payment, but the taxpayer does not have to leave that web site to make a payment. "This all flows on the same (web) site," Thompson said.
Tax bills can still be paid as done currently, by sending in a check through the mail. Also still available is paying with a credit card over the phone, which adds a 2.75% fee. An electronic check adds a $1.50 fee.
Payments can still be made at participating local banks as well, Thompson said.
"We will go live with the new system at the end of March. Tax statements will be mailed about the first week of April," the treasurer said.
Many taxpayers pay both spring and fall taxes at once, the treasurer said. For example, last year the county collected about $71 million in the spring and about $52 million in the fall, Thompson said.
The new service will make it "easier for our taxpayers to receive, view and pay property taxes," Thompson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.