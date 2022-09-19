A Vigo County man is in jail and faces charges that include attempted murder in connection with an Aug. 21 shooting at an apartment complex.
Three people received gunshot wounds during the incident, which occurred at Willow Crossings apartments in southern Vigo County. One of the victims was transported to an Indianapolis hospital.
John L. Bell, 40, was arrested in Chicago Sept. 12 by U.S. Marshals, according to a Vigo County Sheriff's Office news release.
Bell was taken to the Cook County Jail in Chicago, then extradited to Indiana. He is currently housed in the Vigo County Jail, with bond set at $150,000, no 10% allowed.
He appeared in Vigo Superior Court Div. 1 Monday and faces the following charges as a result of the shooting incident: two counts of attempted murder, Level 1 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, Level 3 felony; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, level 4 felony; and criminal recklessness, level 5 felony.
A trial date was set for March 6.
The arrest was a culmination of investigative efforts by the sheriff's office, U.S. Marshal, Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State Police and Vigo County Prosecutor's office.
The incident occurred on Sweetwater Court at Willow Crossings apartment complex Aug. 21. The complex is located west of the intersection of U.S. 41 and Indiana 641 bypass.
When deputies arrived, they discovered that three victims had been shot and the suspect had fled.
All three of the victims were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one victim sustained serious injuries and was later taken to an Indianapolis hospital.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a total of 12 shell casings were recovered inside a common area between two apartments and inside one of the apartments where the incident occurred.
