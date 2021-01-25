Vigo County makes some personnel changes

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 33F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 33F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.