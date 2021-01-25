Vigo County makes some personnel changes

Vigo County is advertising for the positions of building commissioner and building inspector.
Paul Mason did not get reappointed to the building commissioner's position.
Additionally, the county is replacing the building inspector, Ted Collins, who had worked in the position for 19 years. That is not an appointed position, and Collins is departing, said Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.
Mason, a former Vigo County commissioner, was first appointed to the position in December 2012 he started in January 2013.
"Mason is using vacation time, and his last day is Feb. 5," Switzer said.
The position of building commissioner is being advertised with an annual salary of $52,386, while building inspector is advertised at $37,884. The commissioner oversees the county's building inspections department.
Commissioners annually appoint people to various county boards and offices. Commissioners also did not re-appoint Jeremy Snowden as Information Technology director. His last day is March 1.
"On the IT director, I don't know if we will replace that position yet. We may keep the two guys have on as full-time positions, which they are now," Switzer said, adding commissioners would likely decide by the end of February if the IT director position is to be filled.
Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said that commissioners review positions each year "and every year there are certain positions that are reappointed or not. We are trying to do something different," by advertising for the open building commissioner and inspector positions, he said.
"In my opinion, I am a firm believer of having the right person in the job versus political appointment. My goal has been, for board appointments, to find the right people that will help move this county forward," Kearns said.
Some other new appointments include James McKanna to the Vigo County Board of Health; Kyle Shoults to the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals; and Rick Long, appointed to the Lost Creek Fire Protection District.
Switzer and Mike Morris, both Republicans, were elected to the three-member board of commissioners in November and took office Jan. 1. Kearns, a Democrat, was elected as a commissioner in 2018 and took office in January 2019. All three served together on the Vigo County Council, the fiscal body of county government.
The election of Switzer and Morris meant Republicans control the board of commissioners — the executive branch of county government in Indiana — for the first time in decades.
While there has been speculation the commissioners would replace County Attorney Michael Wright with a Republican. However, Switzer said the commissioners likely will not make a change this year.
Wright is the son of former longtime prosecutor and county Democratic chair Bob Wright.
