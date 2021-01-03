Vigo County major crimes rose in 2020

A look back on 2020 in police and courts saw some positives, some negatives and some progress, according to local officials, who noted that COVID-19 put a different twist on the year in many areas.

Violent crime in Vigo County increased dramatically in 2020, as evidenced by the increase in major felony chases filed by the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.

In fact, 12 murder or attempted murder charges were filed in 2020, more than double the charges filed in both 2017 and 2018, and 10 more than were filed in 2019.

While no data directly ties crime to the societal effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders, job and income loss, and unprecedented social anxiety, the increase in criminal activity is probably not a coincidence, officials said.

“In my opinion, both the stress of the quarantine and the financial hardships cause by COVID have contributed to the increase in the number crimes that have been committed,” Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said.

Sheriff John Plasse said his department and the county jail were also affected by stress of COVID-19.

The sheriff’s department investigated three homicides. One was ruled self-defense. One was charged as murder. Another case remains under review with the prosecutor’s office. In 2019, the sheriff’s department investigated no homicides.

Also in 2020, Plasse said, deputies were shot at during four incidents.

”Fortunately, none of our deputies were hit, but vehicles were damaged by gunfire,’ Plasse said.

One of those incidents resulted in the death of a West Terre Haute man in April.

That use of deadly force by police was deemed justified by Modesitt, who said the initial attack on police “was nothing but an ambush of law enforcement officers.”

Police said multiple weapons and supplies of ammunition were found in the wooded area near West Terre Haute where Bolin took cover in the underbrush while shooting toward officers and their vehicles.

The prosecutor’s office filed 467 major felony cases in 2020, the most since Modesitt has been in office, and 100 more than the 367 filed in 2019.

Modesitt said the filing were more than double the average number of cases from 2007 through 2016 — an average of 224 cases. Major felonies include murder, battery, sex crimes, child molest, arson, burglary, handgun cases, neglect of a dependent, and robbery.

The largest increase in criminal categories came in burglary cases, with 251 cases filed. Only 157 burglary cases were filed in 2019, 159 were filed in 2018, and 146 filed 2017.

Homicides in 2020

The year started with a homicide on Jan. 1, 2020, when a homeless man sleeping on a porch was stabbed by another man.

An attempted murder charge resulted from a violent encounter between city police and a convicted felon during a traffic stop on the city’s east side. On March 6, Police officers struggled for control of a weapon possessed by the felon, ending with a police-action shooting that injured the man holding the firearm.

On April 28, an arson resulted in a murder charge when a man set a fire in his girlfriend’s apartment. The man’s brother, who was staying in the apartment, died in the fire.

In an allegation of shaken baby syndrome, a man was charged with murder in the April 28 death of a 21-year-old child.

A fight among friends resulted in an attempted murder charge filed against a woman who allegedly stabbed her friend in a May 19 incident on Fruitridge Avenue.

In a fatal road-rage incident, no charges were filed in a shooting the afternoon of July 29 at the Kroger store on South U.S. 41.

Modesitt ruled that incident self-defense on the part of Otis Parks, who shot Sean Martin — an off-duty school protection officer — twice after Martin reportedly grabbed Parks by the neck.

The prosecutor said his review of the facts of the case with Indiana law applied demonstrated that Parks actions were covered by self-defense law and that he should not be put in legal jeopardy.

Three people were charged with murder in connection with the Aug. 21 attack and robbery of a man as he prepared to go to work. The man suffered severe head trauma in the beating and later died.

A young father was charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 18 beating death of his 7-year-old son.

The Sept. 21 beating death of a Terre Haute woman led to a murder charge filed against the woman’s boyfriend.

A stabbing at the Rodeway Inn on Oct. 13 led to an attempted murder charge for the man arrested in the attack.

A reckless homicide charge was filed in the Dec. 12 shooting death of a Terre Haute woman by her boyfriend.

A murder charge was filed against a homeless man in the Dec. 25 bludgeoning death of his girlfriend in a storage facility where the couple had been living.

Court caseload rising

All of those cases have trial dates approaching, but a state-mandated halt on jury trials due to the pandemic means most, if not all, of the cases will be rescheduled.

”When you combine this traumatic increase in cases filed with the impact COVID has had on the courts, the criminal justice system has its work cut out for it in 2021 and beyond,” Modesitt said.

Jury trials have been suspended through May 2021, but Chief Judge Sarah Mullican of Vigo Circuit/Superior Court said hearings are being conducted and cases where possible are being resolved through plea agreements and deferral programs.

The courts have remained open, Mullican said, though a shift was made to remote proceedings through video.

”We had a lot to do in a short period of time,” Mullican said, “and it has taken collaboration and adaptation by the court staff, public defenders, sheriff, prosecutors, health department, Department of Child Services, and bar association to make it work.”

Three trials were conducted during the summer with the special precautions of conducting jury selection away from the courthouse in large venues that allowed the jury pool to socially distance.

”Everybody just cooperated and adapted,” Mullican said. “Two big things that happened in 2020 were technology and collaboration.”

The public was also able to watch court proceedings through the video livestreaming set up through the state court system. And even during the county’s Adoption Day celebration, the use of Zoom video allowed dozens of people to watch the adoption process and join in the celebration by the families while remaining socially distanced.

Pre-trial screening meetings between defense attorneys and people facing new criminal charges was another new program implemented at the start of the year to help the flow of criminal cases through the system. And this year will see the funding of a social worker through the community corrections program to provide assessments of people in custody.

”That will positively impact the justice system’s ability to move someone through the courts more quickly,” Mullican said.

Meanwhile, to help with the overcrowding issues that have plagued the Vigo County Jail for several years, Modesitt said his office evaluated policies, procedures and the impact on the jail population with both COVID and overcrowding in mind.

In March, he gave instructions to local law enforcement, he said, expanding the offenses where people should be cited directly into court rather than arrested and processed through the jail.

That policy was expanded as the COVID numbers in the jail increased. No one accused of a violent crime was released, however, the prosecutor said.

Last year also brought a new unit to the prosecutor’s office.

The Victim’s Assistance Program was transferred from the umbrella of the sheriff’s office to be part of the prosecutor’s team.

”This was a change that I looked at early on in my tenure as elected prosecutor,” Modesitt said. “That discussion continued with the election of Sheriff Plasse. While it took some time to make it a reality, we are excited to have the Victim’s Assistance Program working directly as part of our team in serving crime victims and their family members.”

Sheriff’s office

In looking back on 2020, Sheriff Plasse said the year was scattered with positives and negatives.

The negatives include the suspension and demotion of a deputy who was charged in a domestic battery situation. Additionally, a sheriff’s lieutenant was fired by the Vigo County School Corp. as a school resource officer and retired from the sheriff’s office after social media posts of a racially insensitive nature.

The death of an inmate in custody while waiting transfer to the Indiana Department of Correction was also a negative.

That inmate, Frederick Whitlock, tested positive for COVID-19 after being taken to a local hospital for treatment after he collapsed Dec. 4. Testing soon afterward reveled more than 100 jail imates and a few jail staff were positive for COVID-19 infection.

”Luckily, we were able to cover shifts when employees were out, with no disruption of service to residents or inmates,” Plasse said. “COVID-19 in the jail was challenging.”

On the positive side of 2020, Plasse said he was pleased with the community support that led to tips that helped solve crimes and identify or locate wanted suspects.

”Our top story,” he said, “would be the addition of two deputy positions approved by the county council and partially grant-funded. One will be assigned to evenings and one to night shift for better coverage of Vigo County.”

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.