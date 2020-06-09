The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday took the first step to pay off a 2005 bond early, saving the county about $19,000 in interests costs.
The commission also plans to capture $740,000 in taxes from Steel Dynamics to be used to improve the industrial park about five miles south of Interstate 70.
Jason Semler, of the firm Baker Tilly, formerly H.J. Umbaugh & Associates, reviewed tax increment finance districts in the industrial park for the commission. A $15.54 million bond was issued for Heartland Steel in 1997 and was re-issued at a lower interest rate in 2005. The bond in the Heartland Steel TIF is slated to mature on Feb. 1, 2021. The early pay off is what provides interest payment savings to the county, Semler said.
The commission voted to use a county debt reserve fund, established to cover some bond payments in the event of a payment shortfall, to pay off $1.47 million in remaining outstanding bond payments. The bond is expected to be paid off Aug. 1.
Board members voting include Rick Burger, Pat Ralson, Mary Kay Pfister and Rick Jenkins. Board member Jackie Lower did not attend the teleconference meeting Tuesday.
Twenty-three years ago Heartland Steel’s cold-roll steel facility became the first significant company to locate in the county since Sony DADC in the mid 1980s, Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., told the commission.
Witt told the commission there is risk in attracting new companies, with the county issuing a bond used to purchase a temper mill for the new plant. Heartland Steel later filed for bankruptcy, but was purchased in bankruptcy by CSN.
Steel Dynamics then purchased CSN in 2018.
“It was a calculated risk and we had a scare with the bankruptcy, but we were fortunate with CSN, which has been bought by Steel Dynamics. I can’t over emphasize how this worked out,” Witt said. Heartland Steel, Witt said, enabled the county to develop its industrial park with roads, sanitary sewer and water.
“We would not have the industrial park we have today” if not for the development of Heartland Steel, Witt said.
Since 1999, the Redevelopment Commission has accumulated nearly $3 million in available funds from TIF districts established for Heartland Steel, now Steel Dynamics Heartland; Thyssenkrup; and CertainTeed, now Allura.
Funds from those TIFs will be used to improve roads, water and rail in the industrial park.
The industrial park also has other TIFs for Staples, ThysssenKrupp and Allura, but funds in those TIFs remain as incentives for those companies to continue in the industrial park.
