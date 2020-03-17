All Vigo County Public Library library locations have been closed to the public as of today.
All library programming inside and outside the main library and the West Branch library have been cancelled. However, the drive-up meal distribution will corru from 11 a.m. to noon in partnership with the Vigo County School Corporation.
Library Executive Director Kristi Howell encourages library patrons to use digital resources to stream movies and music, listen to an audiobook or read an ebook, and to follow the library on Facebook and Twitter for updates and resources available.
Patrons should not worry about returning items, including past due items. Once the library reopens to the public, the due dates and hold pickups will be adjusted.
