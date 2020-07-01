Vigo County judge among nominees for appellate bench

A Vigo County judge is one of three jurists whose names will be sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb to fill a vacancy in District 1 of the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission today announced it has selected Judge Lakshmi Reddy, Lisa Reger, and Leanna K. Weissmann as the three nominees for the upcoming vacancy. Judge John G. Baker is retiring this summer.

After officially receiving the list of nominees, the governor has 60 days to make his selection.

On June 10, the commission conducted live webcast remote interviews of thirteen applicants and named seven as finalists. The finalists were then interviewed in person, also webcast live, for a second time on July 1.

After deliberating in an executive session, the commission publicly voted to send these three nominees to the governor.

The commission said it considered applicants' legal education, writings, reputation in the practice of law and other pertinent information. .

According to the Indiana Constitution and state statute, it is the seven-member Judicial Nominating Commission's duty to recruit and select candidates to fill vacancies on Indiana appellate courts.

Judge Lakshmi "Lucky" Reddy presides in Vigo Superior Court 2. She has served as a trial court judge since 2015, a result of her election to the bench in November 2014.

She was admitted to the Indiana Bar in 1997 and moved to Vigo County in June 1999. After serving as an associate at law firms in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, she founded Reddy Law Firm in 2009, practicing civil, commercial, family and probate law until her election to the bench.

Reddy and her husband, a physician with Union Hospital, have three teenage sons.