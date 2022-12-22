Vigo County commissioners have declared a winter storm travel advisory.
It is effective from 3 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Saturday.
An arctic cold front with associated low-pressure system will sweep across our area bringing rain, followed by a wintry mix and precipitation.
Flash freezing is expected early Thursday evening.
The first wave of the storm will lead to ice covered and slippery roads for motorists this afternoon and into early evening hours.
A second wave of snow late Thursday overnight hours into Friday morning could be more impactful with moderate snow reducing visibility.
Wind gusts of 40-45 mph, will cause blowing and drifting snow hampering snow-clearing efforts. Roads could be hazardous with some roads being impassable.
Lingering impacts are expected into Saturday with frigid sub-zero temperatures.
A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
