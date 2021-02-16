Vigo County Commissioners today issued a travel warning effective immediately. The warning is the highest travel advisory, meaning that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:
(A) refrain from all travel;
(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;
(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster service forces in executing emergency operations plans; and
(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers. Further and more specific restrictions, including parking restrictions, may be included in a "warning" local travel advisory.
