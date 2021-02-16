Officials warn of hazardous travel through at least 6 p.m. Tuesday

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Clearing the way: A Terre Haute Street Department snow plow clears off a portion of Fruitridge Avenue on Monday evening.

Vigo County Commissioners today issued a travel warning effective immediately. The warning is the highest travel advisory, meaning that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:

(A) refrain from all travel;

(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;

(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster service forces in executing emergency operations plans; and

(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers. Further and more specific restrictions, including parking restrictions, may be included in a "warning" local travel advisory.

