Vigo County is under a burn advisory for the next three days, and residents are asked to avoid any kind of outdoor fires.
Vigo County Commissioners in consultation with the county's emergency management agency determined Friday that given the warm weather and dry conditions predicted, an advisory was appropriate, the county said in a news release.
Local fire departments have responded to several brush fires and some have damaged private property. Due to south and southwesterly wind gusts up to 30 mph, combined with low humidity and dry conditions, fire risk is elevated.
The county asks:
- Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. These may ignite dry grass on the roadside and become a wildfire.
- Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.
- Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves, grass, ignite a fire which quickly spreads.
