Vigo County homeless count underway

Volunteers on Wednesday worked to complete the fourth summer survey taken through the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley to assess the number of homeless people in Vigo County.
Dr. James A. Turner, who serves as president of the Vigo County Board of Health, said he is semi-retired, which gave him the opportunity to help out with the survey for the first time Wednesday.
"I wanted to get a feel of what the needs might be for the community," Turner said, adding he served 18 years as co-medical director of the former St. Anne Medial Clinic, which in 2013 became the Wabash Valley Health Center, a federally qualified health center on Terre Haute's north side.
"It has been eye-opening, and there are some challenges there," Turner said. "It is a very fluid, almost migrant population and [people] are not at one place at one time," he said of the homeless.
"They are in different small hotels, and people camp out this time of the year. But fortunately with the federally qualified health centers, nobody gets turned away, so medical needs are met if you can get them to go," he said.
Brendan Kearns, a county commissioner and co-chairman of the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley, said there had been homeless camps along the Wabash River, but that has changed.
"The river population is not that strong, but what we have noticed is a lot of people have moved who were staying in the city. They are no longer at those camps near Moggers and the former CVS, in that area of Terre Haute," Kearns said. "We know where they are on the outskirts of the city, and we will be visiting those areas."
Additionally, Kearns said that according to the jail commander at the Vigo County Jail, "we have 27 people incarcerated [people] who are considered homeless. That is an eye opener for me, so I think we will have high numbers" from the survey, he said.
Kearns took Turner on the survey to help if someone had medical needs or something they wished to discuss.
The coalition’s count is different than the federal Point-In-Time count usually conducted annually in January — when the homeless are likely to be sheltered and therefore easier to count due to the harsh winter weather. That federal survey is used to distribute funding for assistance programs.
In 2021, the summer survey found 367 people counted as having no place to live. Numbers in 2020 were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in 218 people counted. However, in its first year in 2019, the summer survey revealed 566 homeless individuals.
Kearns said he expects to have survey results within two weeks.
