A final public hearing Tuesday was the last step for Saint Mary-of-the-Wood-College to finish its request for a $500,000 grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs community development block grant for public facilities.
The college is seeking the grant money toward a $612,12 project to improve the exterior of its Conservatory of Music building, including a new roof, limestone and brick rehabilitation and gutter work. The 111-year-old building is listed on the Indiana National Registry of Historic Places.
The hearing was held before the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, as the board acts as a pass-through government agency for the grant, which is federally funded. The board only acts a supporter of the project.
A local match of $112,112 would come from the Woods, with $82,015 from the college; $25,097 from a capital campaign; and $5,000 previously paid toward environmental work, said Kristy Jerrell, grant administrator representing the college.
A final application for the grant will be submitted Dec. 22, with the state notifying grant recipients on Feb. 23, Jerrell said.
In other business, commissioners passed a resolution as the first step toward assigning a tax sale certificate for property at 1345 Third Avenue to Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity Inc. The nonprofit already owns land on both sides of the the Third Avenue property.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing at its Dec. 6 meeting to vote whether or not to assign the tax sale certificate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.