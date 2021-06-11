The Vigo County History Center is hosting a "Race Against Time" fundraiser to help close the funding gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first event is July 12 at the Moon Lite Drive-In Theater, 5056 N. Lafayette St., with a showing of H.G. Wells' classic 1960 movie "The Time Machine."
The History Center is seeking to raise $20,000 and receive a matching grant of $10,000 from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Upcoming events will be announced on the History Center website at https://www.vchsmuseum.org/, as well as on its Facebook page.
The deadline for the fundraising efforts is Sept. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.