The Vigo County History Center is entering a new era, while still honoring the history of Vigo County, with a refresh of the facility's branding.
“The building structure was integrated into the design as well as the brand colors from the mural design. The featured red brand color pays homage to the Coca-Cola brand and its history in Terre Haute while incorporating new pops of color,” explained Courtney Cook, creative director and co-founder of BoCo Collective Marketing, who created the logo and website design.
History Center guests are encouraged to check out the new website, including a unique look at the History Center’s third floor event center and a closer look at the facility’s extensive collection.
“It’s exciting to showcase more of the collection on the website, but we’re careful not to show all of the one-of-a-kind items and artifacts,” History Center Curator Suzy Quick says. “To get the full experience you have to come in and see it for yourself.”
Visit the Vigo County History Center website at www.vchsmuseum.org.
