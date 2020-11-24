An experienced museum professional has been named the new executive director of the Vigo County Historical Society and History Center.
Kerri Wilhelm, a resident of Terre Haute since 2018, will assume the role Dec. 16, board President Eric Parker said Tuesday.
Current Executive Director Susan Tingley, who announced her plans to retire earlier this year, will assist with the transition by remaining as a part-time consultant into early 2021.
“The search committee was very impressed with Kerri’s extensive museum work and educational background in museum studies as well as her enthusiasm for the many opportunities the new History Center provides,” Parker said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have someone of this caliber already here in Terre Haute.”
Wilhelm earned a master’s in museum studies from George Washington University during which time she had the opportunity to intern and then serve as an independent contractor with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. She has also worked with the Texas Historical Commission and at university-based organizations including the Texas Archeological Research Laboratory and the Museum of Anthropological Archaeology at the University of Michigan.
Wilhelm, who currently works at Indiana State University, has also been doing some volunteer work with the History Center.
“My very first impression walking into the History Center was of being surprised, in a good way, by the unexpected high quality of both the space and the exhibits," she said. “...This History Center is not just a magnificent product, it’s a tremendous platform from which to launch any number of history and education programs to tell the many, many stories of our community. It is its own destination within Terre Haute, the State and the Midwest.”
Her priorities include building a relationship with current staff, as well as helping the VCHS achieve its short and long-term goals toward financial stability by applying for new grants and generating new donor leads and donations
Another goal is to develop a plan to prepare for potential disasters such as fires, floods, tornadoes, etc.
Wilhelm added she is open to other ideas but wants to garner input from others before establishing priorities for the coming year. “I would like the opportunity to meet with Susan and the staff, and the Board, to get a sense of what they see the priorities are so that I have the benefit of their perspective.”
The Vigo County History Center is located at 929 Wabash Avenue and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
