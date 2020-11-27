The Vigo County Historical Museum is presenting Adopt-An-Artifact, an online fundraising event.
Through this program, people can sponsor an artifact for one year and support the care and presentation of it in the Vigo County Historical Museum.
Adopt-An-Artifact works like an online auction, but you are bidding to sponsor the artifact, not actually to purchase it.
The winning bidder will receive a personalized adoption packet which includes a certificate of adoption, a photograph of your artifact, a description of its historical significance and other perks such as free museum admission, private behind the scenes tour and more
“It’s a great way to surprise someone on your holiday list with the unique gift of adopting an artifact in their name,” said board member Teresa Exline.
Bidding starts Dec. 1 and and closes Dec 15. Over 50 artifacts are up for sponsorship.
“This is an idea that we’ve been tossing around for a while,” said executive director Susan Tingley. “Since we haven’t been able to do in-person fundraising events due to the pandemic, it’s the perfect opportunity for us to do this as an on-line auction.”
Proceeds from this auction will go towards operating the museum.
For more information or to bid, go to vchsmuseum.org and click on the link. For questions or for help with an auction, call the museum at 812-235-9717.
