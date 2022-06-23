Vigo County Historical Museum exhibit available in-person and virtually

For the first time, the Vigo County Historical Museum is featuring one of its rotating exhibits in-person and virtually.
The 360 degree presentation of “Vice & Virtue” is made possible thanks to Indiana State University graduate Angela LoCoco, who created the exhibit as part of a final project for her anthropology degree.
“COVID was one of the driving factors for wanting to do virtual exhibits,” LoCoco said in a news release. “During the pandemic, museums suffered when people couldn’t visit, so having the option of virtual exhibits gives them the chance to check it out and then when they can come to the museum they’ll come.”
“Vice & Virtue” opened in January 2022 within the museum’s “Special Exhibit Gallery.” The gallery is home to rotating exhibits, traditionally changed four times a year.
The display features the history behind Terre Haute’s label as a “Sin City” and walks visitors through the shadows of the Red Light District, designated on the city’s west side. The exhibit covers the story of crime, corruption and reform in the Wabash Valley.
LoCoco, who served as an intern and volunteer for the museum while at ISU, spent nearly a month working on transferring the physical exhibit into a virtual offering. The exhibit, which is available until the end of June, can also be found on the museum’s website, www.vchsmuseum.org/our-collection.
“We were so happy that Angela offered to do this project for us at the museum,” said Suzy Quick, museum curator. “It helps us be able to offer an exhibit that was only designed to be temporary in a more permanent setting. People can go online to view the artifacts, information and what was presented here.”
