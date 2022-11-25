Students from Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South Vigo high schools earned grade group honors in the 2022 Rose-Hulman High School Mathematics Competition on campus Nov. 12.
West Vigo students also joined as nearly 240 problem solvers from 19 schools across Indiana and Illinois answered 20 questions covering a wide range of mathematics categories. Awards were given at individual and school levels in all four grade levels.
For the 13th straight year, Carmel High School earned overall first-place honors after having students post top scores in each grade division. Illinois’ Normal Community School was second and Evansville’s Signature School was third.
Among seniors, Michael Tanoos of North was sixth while Paavan Kumar of South was 10th. In the junior class, Brady Exoo of South was fourth, Benjamin Walker of North was sixth and Christopher Chow of South was 12th.
Christopher Park of North was third among freshmen while Jeffrey Chen of South was sixth in the division.
Organizing the event was RHIT mathematics professor John Rickert. Other institution faculty, staff and student volunteers helped administer, grade and present awards during with the contest.
Participating schools were Carmel, Center Grove, Champaign Central (Ill.), Columbia City, Culver Academies, Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern, Marion, Millburn (N.J.), Normal Community, Park Tudor, Roncalli, Salem, Signature School, Taylor, Terre Haute North Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo, West Vigo and Zionsville.
— Provided by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.