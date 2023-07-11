The Vigo County Health Department will offer a back-to-school immunization clinic from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Aug 8.
The clinic is located at 696 S. First St.
Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed.
Every child will be able to receive a vaccine, regardless of family income or insurance status.
The local health department is partnering with MDWise in conducting the clinic.
Also offering a back to school immunization clinic on July 22 is the IU School of Medicine Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic, located at 1433 N. 6 1/2 St., Terre Haute.
It will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon.
The clinic is free to kids up to age 18 (VFC, insured, uninsured, Medicaid). Vaccines, physicals, and check-ups are available.
Schedule online at the following link: https://www.mwmcth.org/
Walk-ins welcome. Call 812-237-6962 for more information.
