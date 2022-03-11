The Vigo County Health Department will no longer use Facebook to provide information to the public.
On Friday, a Facebook posting said:
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been the most challenging experience in our life time and it changed how we communicate with each other. Therefore, we are no longer going to have a Facebook presence in our community.
“We will continue (putting) out timely, accurate health information using credible, traditional, and non-traditional means of communication.”
Emilly Milton, health department media coordinator, said the department “is still brainstorming on how we’re going to be getting information out. It’s just that COVID has been really challenging for us trying to put out accurate information,” which in turn, has generated much negative feedback.
A federal lawsuit filed in October was not a factor in the decision, she said.
The change was prompted by a recent post that generated negative, COVID-related comments, she said.
The department will continue to use traditional media to get its information out and it is looking at platform alternatives to Facebook, she said.
Joni Wise, health department administrator, stated that Facebook “is no longer an effective means in how we want to deliver timely, accurate information.”
The platform “has had a steep dive in engagement and continues to decline. Facebook has taken a big hit in the last couple of years, with privacy and security concerns running rampant.
“With so many creative alternatives out there, it was time to be progressive with how we get our messaging out,” Wise stated in an email.
In the federal lawsuit filed in October, a Vigo County man and the ACLU of Indiana alleged the health department violated the man’s First Amendment right to free speech after the man was banned from commenting on the VCHD Facebook page about COVID-19.
