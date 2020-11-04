High numbers of COVID cases are taxing the resources of the Vigo County Health Department, which is turning to social media to alert people to establishments considered “hot spots” where contact tracing may not be possible.
On Wednesday, the Health Department provided information about a church and two bars where patrons may have been at higher risk of COVID exposure, according to its Facebook page.
“Vigo County continues to have large numbers of COVID-19 cases. [A] large amount of our resources are being used to contact trace and some cases such as large events are impossible to contact trace,” the message stated. “We will begin posting more about specific hot spots to help ease some of the pressure on our staff.”
The information stated, “We have had a high amount of cases from Bible Baptist Church. If you attend services in person there and have any COVID-19 symptoms, please go get tested.”
In addition, the posting says, “If you were at the Verve or Charlie’s over Halloween weekend [10/30-11/1], please be aware there is a high risk for exposure to COVID-19. Please wait five days from the day you were there, or if you have symptoms arise before then, go get tested.”
To schedule an appointment to be tested, go to https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/.
Roni Elder, health department spokeswoman, said in an interview, “We’re not doing it to hurt businesses in any way. We’re doing it to protect people that were there. ... We just want to let people know if symptoms arise, to go get tested. That’s our only purpose. We’re not trying to pick on anybody.”
If there’s a public health risk, “That’s our job. We have to let you know if you’re at risk,” she said.
Elder said Vigo County had its highest number of new cases last week, 351, and this week again is shaping up to be another period of high numbers.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlintribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.