As of Friday, 48,409 Vigo County residents ages 5 and older were fully vaccinated, or 47.9% of the population eligible for the vaccine, according to Indiana Department of Health data.
“We’re doing a lot of outreach,” said Joni Wise, Vigo County Health Department administrator. “We’ve had a tremendous response to boosters.”
On Friday, the CDC authorized booster shots to everyone 18 and older at least six months after they received their second dose.
Anne Stamper, coordinator of the county’s COVID 19 health awareness grant, said mobile clinics are going well, especially in the more rural areas. “Our best turnout is usually at the West Terre Haute IGA. We’ve been there three times.”
While most of the interest is in booster doses, “We’re also seeing first doses, which we find particularly exciting,” Stamper said.
The Vigo County Emergency Management Agency has let the health department use the EMA mobile command unit for outdoor clinics “and we really appreciate the support,” Stamper said. But now, with colder weather coming, “We’re looking for some indoor spaces to host clinics. If anyone is interested in hosting one, call the health department.”
The mobile vaccine clinics are for those ages 12 and up. “We’ve had a few dozen mobile clinics since August,” Stamper said.
The number of new COVID cases has been going up slightly the past two weeks.
For the week of Nov. 7-13, it was 221; for the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, it was 217 and the week prior, it was 180, according to county health department data.
The number of positive cases in Vigo County “are still concerning,” Wise said. The hope is that more people will get vaccinated and get their boosters.
According to Union Hospital’s Facebook page, as of Nov. 11, 25 patients were hospitalized with COVID, with 24 unvaccinated; nine patients were in ICU, all unvaccinated; and six were on ventilators, all unvaccinated.
