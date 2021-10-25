The Vigo County Health Department has announced the following COVID-19 vaccination and testing opportunities.
• The Vigo County Health Department, in partnership with the Emergency Management Agency, will host a free mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the parking lot of the New Goshen Fire Department, 9113 U.S. 150 in West Terre Haute, from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
This clinic will offer the J&J, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines and all three booster doses.
• The Indiana Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Vigo County Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S.41 South in Terre Haute, from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. This clinic will offer rapid antigen and PCR testing, as well as the J&J, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines and all three booster doses.
• The Vigo County Health Department, in partnership with the Emergency Management Agency, will host a free mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the parking lot of the West Terre Haute IGA, located at 1000 National Ave.in West Terre Haute, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
This clinic will offer the J&J, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines and all three booster doses.
• Starting Nov. 1, Gravity Diagnostics, in partnership with the Vigo County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health, will offer free COVID-19 testing on the main campus of Ivy Tech in Terre Haute, 8000 S. Education Drive.
This clinic will offer PCR testing with next day test results by 5 p.m. This clinic will be held indefinitely on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room H136B. Please use Entrance K on the north side of campus.
